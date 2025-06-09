DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

