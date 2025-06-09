Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

