ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.21. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $286.48.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($5.30). Sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

