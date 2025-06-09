Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 508,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 403,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,104,000 after buying an additional 81,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.51 on Monday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $692.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

