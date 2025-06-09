Evercore ISI Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Ciena Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. Ciena has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $27,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,150.11. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,645.60. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ciena by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

