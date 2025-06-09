Everstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $418,336,000 after buying an additional 197,778 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

