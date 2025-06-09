Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

