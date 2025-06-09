Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

FOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.56 million. Research analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

