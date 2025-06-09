First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,489,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 675,306 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares during the period. Finally, Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,447,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

FR stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.