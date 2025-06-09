First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

