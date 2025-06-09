Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

