Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Sells $310,459.59 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60.

FOX Trading Up 1.0%

FOX stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

