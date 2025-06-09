Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 5,607 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in FOX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

