Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,078.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,541.60. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

