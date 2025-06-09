GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 148,302 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5,679.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,302 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.