Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on G. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.