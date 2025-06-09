Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,203 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

