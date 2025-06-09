HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE HASI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after acquiring an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

