Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hello Group Stock Up 7.1%

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

