Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $6,198,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $4,869,162.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,018 shares of company stock worth $202,748,249 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.