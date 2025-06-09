Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,759 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INOD. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innodata by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 7,273.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Innodata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Stock Up 12.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.