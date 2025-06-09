Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,759 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innodata alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INOD. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innodata by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 7,273.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Innodata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.