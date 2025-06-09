Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $155.94 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

