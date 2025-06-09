Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $667,960. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $53.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

