Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Profile



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

