Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $462,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Raymond James raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

