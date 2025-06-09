Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,047 shares of company stock valued at $70,283,469 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.51 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

