Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,661 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DOX opened at $92.28 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

