Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.