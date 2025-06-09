Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $652.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.