Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

