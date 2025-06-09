HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

