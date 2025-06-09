Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

