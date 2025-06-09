Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
