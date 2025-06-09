Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on III. Sidoti upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 159,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 11,468.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 396.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

