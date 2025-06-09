Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INGR. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ingredion by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

