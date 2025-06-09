Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Acquires $1,063,200.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) Director Eli Samaha purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,014,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,503,446.46. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Eli Samaha purchased 425,757 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $1,817,982.39.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,084,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 413,597 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 30.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 382,008 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

