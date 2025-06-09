Insider Buying: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Buys $393,925.95 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 60,885 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $393,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,925.95. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

