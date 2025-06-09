Insider Buying: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Buys $393,925.95 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 60,885 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $393,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,925.95. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MODG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODG
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.