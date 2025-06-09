Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $999,000.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

