Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 3,848 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1%

ICE stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

