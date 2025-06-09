Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of IFS opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 320,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,998,495.89. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.