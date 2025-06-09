ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). 13,991,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £453.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.29.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

