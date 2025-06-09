James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. James River Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Randell Sutherland purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,562.59. This trade represents a 227.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Lasala acquired 29,125 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $152,323.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,764.34. This represents a 92.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,625 shares of company stock valued at $353,124. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 684.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,886,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in James River Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 428,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

