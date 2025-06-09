Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,250 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.41 on Monday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 480.59% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

