Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,961 Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COYA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%
Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COYA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Coya Therapeutics Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
