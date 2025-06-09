Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 199,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 679,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $830.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.92 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

