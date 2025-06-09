Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

RBBN stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.