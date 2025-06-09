Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOWL. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 162,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $159,288.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,732.36. This represents a 2.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

