Jane Street Group LLC Invests $53,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of API. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $10,192,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $8,730,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

API stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

