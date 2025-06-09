Jane Street Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.31. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
