Jane Street Group LLC Invests $76,000 in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 557,522 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 96,299 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 947,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 235,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.